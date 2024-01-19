Mohanlal starrer 'Neru' locks its OTT release date

Mohanlal's much-anticipated film, 'Neru,' is gearing up for its OTT release following a successful theatrical run. The movie has earned acclaim for its compelling plot, garnering a positive response from audiences who appreciated its ability to keep them engaged. Alongside Mohanlal, the film features a stellar cast including Priyamani, Anaswara Rajan, Siddique, Santhi, and Jagadish, each playing pivotal roles that contribute to the movie's overall appeal.

After a period of anticipation, 'Neru' is poised to make its digital debut, delighting viewers as it starts streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from January 23, 2023.

In the movie, Mohanlal takes on the character of advocate Vijayamohan, a public prosecutor standing firmly alongside the victim, Sara (Anaswara Rajan), and her family. The movie delves into the intriguing exploration of whether this seasoned advocate, after an extended hiatus from legal practice, can adeptly navigate through a challenging trial, adding layers of suspense and anticipation to the storyline.