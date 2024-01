I am perfect the way I am: Selena Gomez reflects on body changes in then & now Instagram posts

Selena Gomez has openly discussed her body image, recently sharing a sequence of Instagram stories featuring photos of her body over the years. The 31-year-old star of 'Only Murders in the Building' initially posted a picture from a past moment, showcasing herself in a zebra bikini, as reported by People magazine. In the Instagram story, Selena reflected, saying, “Today I realized I will never look like this again.”

She followed up the first photo with a more recent bathing suit image. This photo showed Selena in a black, high-waisted bikini bottom with a white tube-top bikini top.

As per People, the second Story caption read, “I’m not perfect, but I am proud to be who I am… Sometimes I forget it’s ok to be me”.

Her recent posts follow her previous body positivity messages, along with the instances when she’s called out body-shamers for sharing unpleasant comments about her body.

People further states that in April 2022, the ‘Selena + Chef’ star called out body shamers who criticised her appearance.

"Honestly, I don't care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway", she said in her TikTok Stories.

" 'You're too small,' 'you're too big,' 'that doesn't fit.' 'Meh meh meh meh'."

"I am perfect the way I am," she added.

"Moral of the story? Bye.”

