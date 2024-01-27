Govind Padmasoorya, Gopika Anil share colourful moments from their Haldi ceremony

Television host and actor Govind Padmasoorya, widely known as GP, and Gopika Anil's Haldi celebration pictures have taken the internet by storm. Actresses Miya, Poojitha, and recently married Swasika attended their dear friend's Haldi ceremony, and both Gopika and GP shared these joyous moments on their social media platforms.

Scheduled to tie the knot on January 28, Gopika commenced the wedding festivities with her 'bride-to-be' event, celebrated alongside close family and friends. The radiant moments from this pre-wedding function were shared on social media by Gopika's sister, actress Keerthana Anil.

Gopika and GP's love story, which began with their engagement in October last year, has captivated the public's attention. Govind Padmasoorya, initially making his mark in the industry through a music video, rose to fame as a host of various television programs. Meanwhile, Gopika ventured into her career as a child artist and later gained prominence through her roles in Malayalam television serials.