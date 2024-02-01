Baburaj shares rare picture with wife Vani Viswanath and kids on social media

Actor Baburaj recently stirred social media with rare glimpses into his family life, sharing pictures featuring his wife, Vani Viswanath, and their kids. The photographs captured the celebration of their son Adhri's 15th birthday, an event that diverged from Baburaj's usual privacy regarding his family affairs on social platforms. This revelation coincided with the shooting of the Mani Ratnam film 'Thug Life,' in which Babu Raj is also a part.

Baburaj disclosed to Manorama Online that they opted for a low-key celebration for Adhri's birthday due to his ongoing 10th board exams. Despite initial plans to keep it modest, the presence of their daughter, currently pursuing medicine abroad, prompted them to arrange a small gathering. Baburaj said, "My son Adhri is turning 15. He is going to take his 10th board exams this year, so we decided not to go on any trips or have a huge celebration this year. But our daughter, who is studying medicine abroad, flew down to Chennai for her vacation, and Vani's brother's son Adi also joined us, so we decided to have a small celebration," said Baburaj.

Baburaj and Vani Viswanath share two children, Archa and Adhri. Baburaj has two other sons from his previous marriage, Abhay and Akshay.