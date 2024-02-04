Nick Jonas shares adorable selfie with toddler daughter Malte Marie

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently celebrated the second birthday of their child, Malti Marie, who has become a regular feature in her parents' Instagram posts. Nick, proud dad that he is, shared a morning selfie captured by his daughter, giving fans a glimpse into their daily life.

In the Instagram post, Nick, sporting a black hoodie, gazes into the camera while showcasing half of the toddler's face.

Nick captioned the post, "Morning selfies by MM," inviting even more love and comments from their followers. One user playfully remarked, "Malti with a fan," prompting Nick to respond with a witty comeback, "should have made that the caption."

Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and Hindu ceremony at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2, 2018. Following their grand wedding, they hosted receptions in both Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, Priyanka and Nick joyfully announced the arrival of their daughter, Malti Marie, through surrogacy.