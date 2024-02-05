He had childlike enthusiasm in discussing his favourite scenes: Sonalee Kulkarni on Mohanlal

Actress Sonalee Kulkarni, who is receiving a lot of positive responses to her work in Mohanlal-starrer ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’, shared her experience working with superstar Mohanlal.

She narrated an incident from the shoot about the Malayalam megastar’s generosity.

Elaborating on the same, the actress said: "Collaborating with Mohanlal sir was an immersion into the realm of cinematic brilliance and exceptional dedication. From the very first encounter on the sets in Jaisalmer, his warm welcome set the tone for an extraordinary journey. During his action sequence shoot, amidst the cold desert winds, his immediate concern for my comfort epitomised his generosity and camaraderie.”

She continued: “It was during this shoot that I witnessed firsthand his commitment to perfection, every action sequence, a testament to his enduring passion for his craft. He not only recognised my work but also expressed genuine curiosity about the nuances of my recent popular songs.”

She added: “His childlike enthusiasm in discussing his favourite action sequences from 'Lucifer' or demonstrating dance steps between takes was both delightful and enlightening. It's not every day that a legendary actor, with a plethora of accolades and accomplishments, exhibits such humility and genuine interest in others' work.”

The actress also spoke about director Lijo Jose Pellissery and shared that the unexpected becomes the norm in the cinematic universe of Lijo. She said that working with him is an exhilarating experience, filled with spontaneity and surprises.

She said: “My journey into Lijo's world began unexpectedly, much like the twists in his narratives. I never imagined working in a Malayalam film under his direction, but here I am, living a dream I never saw coming. His visionary approach to filmmaking, demonstrated in masterpieces like 'Jallikattu' and 'Angamaly Diaries,' drew me into a world of storytelling that defies conventions.”

She further mentioned: “The turning point arrived when I was finally slated to shoot my first dialogue portion, a crucial scene with Mohanlal Sir. However, just before the sequence, Lijo decided to rewrite the scene, leaving me in shock. A sudden change in script and a completely new scene thrown at me just an hour before shooting—panic set in. Miraculously, the scene unfolded seamlessly in a single take, becoming one of my favourite moments in the film.”

“This incident encapsulates the essence of working with Lijo Jose Pellissery—a director who thrives on unpredictability, pushing actors to embrace the unexpected. With him, every moment is a unique adventure, a testament to his genius and the electrifying magic he brings to the canvas of cinema,” she concluded.

(With IANS inputs)