New viral sensation! 'Premayugam' sparks memes just like 'Barbenheimer'

The 'Barbenheimer' phenomenon became a global sensation when two blockbuster movies, Barbie and Oppenheimer, clashed at the theatres on July 21st last year, sparking a wave of memes. Now, a similar sensation is arising from Kerala, dubbed 'Premayugam'. Yes, you heard that right. The movies causing this stir are the Mammootty starrer 'Bramayugam' and Naslen-Mamitha Baiju starrer 'Premalu'.

Both 'Premayugam' and 'Barbenheimer' share the commonality of a clash between light and dark themes. While Barbie was synonymous with all things pink and colourful, Oppenheimer displayed a darker story, fittingly representing the creation of the atomic bomb. Similarly, 'Premalu' is a charming romantic film, whereas 'Bramayugam' is a black-and-white horror. Memes featuring 'Premayugam' are already gaining attention, like the viral success of 'Barbenheimer'.

Despite 'Bramayugam' releasing a week after 'Premalu', both films are enjoying box office success and garnering positive reviews from both critics and audiences alike. The theatres are packed with enthusiastic moviegoers eager to experience these cinematic offerings. Some social media handles have already christened 'Premayugam' as the 'Barbenheimer' of Mollywood.