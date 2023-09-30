'Kannur Squad' is the result of four years of my hardwork: Rony David

For actor Rony David, who has also co-written the screenplay of 'Kannur Squad,' directed by his brother Roby David Raj, this was a moment he had been waiting for. The film, released on Thursday, has opened to overwhelmingly positive reviews, and he couldn't be more pleased. After the first show, he came out of the theatre with moist eyes.

"This is the greatest moment in my life. This film is the result of my four-year-old hard work, and the making has gone several notches beyond its writing. We are talking about the lives of ordinary policemen. The post-production lasted for 5-6 months. It was a team effort," said Rony.

Roby, who was the cinematographer of films like 'Godfather,' 'Vellam,' and 'John Luther,' made his directorial debut with 'Kannur Squad.' Roby’s brother, actor Rony David Raj, has written the screenplay along with Muhammad Shafi. Not just that, Rony is also playing a crucial character in the film. This is also the third film produced by Mammootty Kompany after 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam' and 'Rorschach.' The distribution is by Dulquer Salman’s Wayfarer films.

The film is inspired by the real-life Kannur Squad headed by former Kannur SP Sreejith. Although the original squad, which is still active, consists of nine members, the film focuses only on four police officers. The script was prepared by exchanging notes with real police officers. Mammootty, Rony David Raj, Sabareesh Varma, and Azeez Nedumangad are the squad members in the film. However, the cases handled by the team in the film are fictional.