Kalidas Jayaram says Dhanush's directorial 'Raayan' is close to his heart, shares film's first-look poster

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 20, 2024 12:42 PM IST
Kalidas will also be seen in another Tamil film 'Por' along with Arjun Das. Photos | Instagram (kalidas_jayaram)

Kalidas Jayaram who was last seen in the bi-lingual film 'Rajni' is all set to star in Dhanush's upcoming directorial 'Raayan'. The makers released the first-look poster of the film on Monday. Dhanush, who plays the lead in the film, sports a dirty apron and a bold look in the poster. Kalidas Jayaram and Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' co-star Sundeep Kishan can be seen inside a stationed food truck in the background.

Kalidas shared his excitement about collaborating with Dhanush. “The wait is finally over and I’m so excited to share with you guys a film that is very close to my heart.. RAAYAN. I’m so happy to be a part of Dhanush Sir’s 50th film, which he is also directing. From being an ardent admirer of his work to sharing screen space with him, this has been a dream come true. Let’s DIVE into the world of RAAYAN !,” he wrote.

'Raayan' marks Dhanush's 50th film. It is also his sophomore directorial. He first debuted as a directorial with the feel-good movie 'Pa Paandi' in 2017. This is his first attempt with a crime genre.

Kalidas has also collaborated with Arjun Das in the film 'Por', which is written and directed by Bejoy Nambiar. The film's trailer, which released recently, opened to positive reviews.

