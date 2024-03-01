From 'Napoleon' to 'The Indrani Mukerjea Story': New OTT releases this week

Excited to know about the latest OTT releases? Well, look no further as we bring you a list of films and series you should not skip this weekend.

Napoleon (English)

Ridley Scott's 'Napoleon' promises an exhilarating watch. The film is about the tumultuous life of Napoleon Bonaparte, chronicling his rise from a military commander to emperor amidst adversity. It also explores his complex relationship with Empress Joséphine. Starring Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby, this period drama is set to captivate audiences.

Streaming on Apple TV+ from March 1.

Maamla Legal Hai (Hindi)

Set in the bustling corridors of Patparganj District Court in New Delhi, 'Maamla Legal Hai' brings together the ordinary and extraordinary. Led by VD Tyagi (played by Ravi Kishan), a unique ensemble of court staff navigates through a series of humorous yet insightful legal battles amid the backdrop of legalese and courtroom drama.

Streaming on Netflix from March 1.

Sunflower season 2 (Hindi)

With Sunil Grover and Adah Sharma in the lead, in 'Sunflower Season 2,' the spotlight shifts to the investigation into Mr Kapoor's demise, casting suspicion on numerous residents and regular visitors. Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni, Mukul Chadda, Shonali Nagrani, Sonal Jha, and Ashish Vidyarthi play crucial roles in the unfolding narrative.

Streaming on Zee5 from March 1.

The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth (English/Hindi)

'The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth' provides viewers with an unfiltered and factual glimpse into the true story behind the infamous Sheena Bora Murder Case. Across four episodes, the series includes firsthand accounts from Indrani Mukerjea herself, shedding light on the unfolding events. Additionally, her daughter Vidhie Mukerjea, son Mikhail Bora, and various members of the media contribute to the comprehensive exploration of the case.

Streaming on Netflix from February 29.