In a first, Alia Bhatt shares daughter Raha's picture on social media

Actress Alia Bhatt recently attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, accompanied by her family members. She took to Instagram to share an adorable picture featuring herself and her daughter Raha, marking the first time she revealed her daughter's face on social media. Additionally, Alia provided a glimpse of her various looks throughout the three-day event.

Upon returning to Mumbai from Jamnagar, Alia posted another picture where she and Raha are dressed in matching animal-print brown outfits, taken on the second day of the celebrations following the 'A Walk On The Wild Side' theme.

Alia also shared behind-the-scenes moments, including one where she is seen preparing for the event with Kareena Kapoor Khan. She also shared a loving monochrome picture with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor.