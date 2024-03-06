Tamil Nadu State Film Awards: Madhavan, Jyotika win top awards; 'Thani Oruvan' is Best Film

The Tamil Nadu State Film Awards for the year 2015 was announced on Tuesday. The awards in various categories will be presented by Minister for Information and Publicity M P Swaminathan at a grand function at the TN Rajarathinam Kalai Arangam on Wednesday.

'Thani Oruvan', which revolves around an unethical scientist and a police officer's quest to bring him to justice, won the Best Film award. Aravind Swamy who played the antagonist won the Best Villain award. Madhavan who essayed the role of a coach in the sports drama 'Irudhi Suttru' bagged the Best Actor award, while Jyotika won the Best Actress award for her performance in the movie '36 Vayadhinile'. Sudha Kongara who is best known for her 2020 film 'Soorarai Pottru' won the Best Director award for her film 'Irudhi Suttru'. The movie also bagged the Special Prize for Best Film about Women Empowerment.

Meanwhile, 'Pasanga 2' and 'Prabha' were selected as the second and third Best Film, respectively. Gautham Karthik won the special prize for Best Actor for his role in 'Vai Raja Vai', while the Best Actress: Special Prize award went to Ritika Singh for 'Irudhi Suttru'.

Singampuli was adjudged the Best Comedy actor for the film 'Anjukku Onnu', while Devadarshini won the Best Comedy Actress award for her roles in 'Thiruttu Kalyanam' and '36 Vayadhinile'.

Other awards

Best Supporting Actor – Thalaivasal Vijay (Apoorva Mahaan)

Best Supporting Actress – Gautami (Papanasam)

Best Story Writer – Mohan Raja (Thani Oruvan)

Best Dialogue Writer – R Saravanan (Kathukkutty)

Best Music Director – Ghibran (Uttama Villain, Papanasam)

Best lyricist – Vivek (36 Vayadhinile)

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Gana Bala (Vai Raja Vai)

Best Playback Singer (Female) – Kalpana Raghavendar (36 Vayadhinile)

Best Cinematographer – Ramji (Thani Oruvan)

Best Sound Designer – AL Thukaram, J Maheshwaran (Thakka Thakka)

Best Editor – Gopi Krishna (Thani Oruvan)

Best Art Director – Prabhaharan (Pasanga 2)

Best Stunt Coordinator – T Ramesh (Uttama Villain)

Best Choreographer – Brindha (Thani Oruvan)

Best Makeup – Sabari Girishan (36 Vayadhinile, Irudhi Suttru)

Best Costume Designer – Vasuki Bhaskar (Maya)

Best Child Artist – Master Nishesh, Baby Vaishnavi (Pasanga 2)

Best Dubbing Artist (Male) – Gautham Kumar (36 Vayadhinile)

Best Dubbing Artist (Female) – R Uma Maheshwari (Irudhi Suttru)

Why the delay in presenting the awards

The Tamil Nadu state government reinstated the awards in 2017 after it was brought to a halt in 2008. The government, since then, has recognised the films that were released between 2009 and 2014. This year, it decided to honour the top talents in regional cinema for the year 2015-2016.