'Soorarai Pottru' director Sudha Kongara caught in midst of controversy. Here's why

Director Sudha Kongara, who is known for helming films like 'Soorarai Pottru' and 'Irudhi Suttru' has found herself in the midst of a controversy after Kollywood producer K E Gnanavel Raja claimed she had spoken ill of 'Raam' director Ameer Sultan. During one of his interviews, Gnanavel had said that Sudha had claimed that Ameer's 'filmmaking was not up to the mark.'

The post by Sudha Kongara on Instagram

However, after the statement snowballed into a controversy, Sudha took to X and Instagram, to clear her stand. She said Muthazhagu, the character played by Priyamani in 'Raam',was one of the greatest female characters written by a man.

“Feb 2nd 2016. I got a call from Ameer Anna .I was driving outside Prasad Studios. I remember the exact moment because he was one of the first and few from the industry to call and praise me for Irudhi Suttru. I just told him one thing then, my Madhi is inspired by Muthazhugu. I went on and on about one of the greatest female characters written by a man! I had made both the actresses who played Madhi and later Bommi watch Paruthiveeran as a reference . And THIS is my homage to a master film maker of Tamil cinema. This is all I have to say,” she wrote on X.

Gnanavel and Ameer have not been on good terms for some time now. In his latest interview, Gnanavel claimed that Ameer had spent double the amount quoted in the budget for the shoot of 'Paruthiveeran', bankrolled by Gnanavel. However, Ameer has dismissed the allegations as false, saying he had spent his own fund after the project exceeded the expected amount.