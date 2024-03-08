Have you ever noticed that some of the best female characters in movies are created by women writers and makers? No offense, but for men, women remain an enigma, and it seems like they just don't get 'What Women Want'.

Here are some remarkable female characters crafted by women:

1. Thelma and Louise from 'Thelma & Louise'

Written by Callie Khouri, 'Thelma & Louise' follows the transformative journey of two women who embark on a road trip to escape their mundane lives. Khouri's powerful screenplay challenges gender norms and explores themes of friendship, freedom, and empowerment.

2. Jo March from 'Little Women'

Created by Louisa May Alcott, Jo March is a spirited and independent young woman who dreams of becoming a writer. Jo's resilience, determination, struggles, and triumphs resonate with audiences of all ages and genders.

3. Frances Halladay from 'Frances Ha'

Co-written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Frances Halladay is a quirky and endearing aspiring dancer navigating the challenges of adulthood in New York City. Gerwig's portrayal of Frances as a flawed yet lovable protagonist captures the complexities of friendship, ambition, and identity.

4. Hermione Granger from Harry Potter Series

Created by J.K. Rowling, Hermione Granger is a brilliant and resourceful young witch who plays a central role in the Harry Potter series. Rowling's portrayal of Hermione as a fiercely intelligent and fiercely loyal friend has made her an enduring symbol of female empowerment in literature and film.

Hermione Granger from J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter series. Photo: Screengrab

5. Christine Lady Bird from 'Lady Bird'

Written and directed by Greta Gerwig, 'Lady Bird' follows the journey of Christine ‘Lady Bird’ McPherson, a rebellious teenager navigating the ups and downs of adolescence. Lady Bird's journey of self-discovery, relationships, and dreams captures the universal experiences of growing up and finding one's place in the world.