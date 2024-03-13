Review Bombing: Guidelines submitted to the court

Kochi: The Amicus Curiae has submitted to the High Court the guidelines preventing vloggers from resorting to review bombing within the first 48 hours of the release of a film under the guise of film review.

Amicus Curiae Syam Padman submitted the report on petitions filed by Mubin Rauf, director of the movie ‘Aromalinte Aadhyathe Pranayam’ and others seeking to restrict vloggers from giving negative reviews of a film on the releasing date and airing negative reports from the movie hall premises.

Justice Devan Ramachandran sought the stand of the concerned including the Central Government on the issue. The petition was adjourned for consideration.

Observing that some of the latest movies fared extremely well at the theatres despite such negative comments, the court said it really doesn’t know how much the public believes the negative comments about a movie.

The court felt people have realized that negative comments are concocted and serve certain vested interests.