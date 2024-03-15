From 'Bramayugam' to 'Murder Mubarak': New OTT releases this week

Excited to know about the latest OTT releases? Well, look no further as we bring you a list of films and series you should not skip this weekend.

Bramayugam (Malayalam)

After a very successful run in the theatres, Mammootty's black-and-white horror thriller Bramayugam is all set to release on OTT. Mammootty takes on the role of Kodumon Potti, a weathered tantrik whose age masks the potent magic simmering within.

Arjun Ashokan plays a 'paanan' who, seeking safety, stumbles upon a Mana (traditional Brahmin household) where he meets Kodumon Potti and his house help, played by Sidharth Bharathan. As the story progresses, Arjun's character realizes that the situation is far from ordinary, leading to unexpected twists.

Streaming on SonyLIV from March 15.

Murder Mubarak (Hindi)

Murder Mubarak, a gripping mystery thriller, is the cinematic adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's novel 'Club You To Death'. Helmed by director Homi Adajania and backed by producer Dinesh Vijan, this film features an impressive ensemble cast. Among the stellar lineup are Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar, and Tara Alisha Berry.

Streaming on Netflix from March 15.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 (English)

With 19 seasons under its belt since debuting in 2005, the saga of Meredith Grey and her colleagues at Grey Sloan is poised for yet another compelling chapter. This long-running television series delves into the intricacies of the lives of a dedicated team of doctors navigating the challenges of Gret Sloan Memorial Hospital. Balancing the high-stakes decisions of life and death with their personal relationships, these characters continue to captivate audiences with their compelling stories.

Streaming on Disney + Hotstar from March 15.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (English)

Taylor Swift's legendary Eras Tour will soon be accessible on streaming platforms, offering fans a chance to relive its musical journey. The film, a box office sensation grossing over $262 million globally, captures the essence of the tour with director Sam Wrench at the helm. Delving into the concerts, backstage moments, electrifying performances, and fan interactions, the movie also highlights Taylor Swift's evolution as a powerhouse in the music industry.

Streaming on Disney + Hotstar from March 15.