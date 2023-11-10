From 'Irugapatru' to 'Valatty': New OTT releases this week

Excited to know about the latest OTT releases? Well, look no further as we bring you a list of films and series you should not skip this weekend.

Irugapatru (Tamil)

Formerly bound by deep love, three couples find themselves entangled in absurd disputes. Surprisingly, even marriage counsellors and psychotherapists, experts in relationship harmony, grapple to maintain their own marriages. What prevents these couples from opting for divorce despite their conflicts? The sole thread holding them together is love. 'Irugapatru' delves into the intricacies of how these challenges arose and the journey of resolving the issues within their marriages.

Streaming on Netflix from November 6.

Valatty (Malayalam)

Embark on a whimsical journey with 'Valatty,' a Malayalam adventure comedy drama skillfully penned and directed by Devan Jayakumar. The film features the distinctive voices of Roshan Mathew, Raveena Ravi, Soubin Shahir, Sunny Wayne, Saiju Kurup, and Aju Varghese. Notably, the filmmakers have opted for the charm of real dogs as actors, eschewing the use of VFX in this cinematic tale of tails.

Streaming on Disney+Hotstar from November 7.

Ghoomer (Hindi)

Directed by R. Balki, 'Ghoomer' stars Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Saiyami Kher, and Angad Bedi, with a special appearance by Amitabh Bachchan. The film follows Saiyami's character, Anina Dixit, a talented cricketer who, after a tragic accident resulting in the loss of her right arm, is coached by Paddy (played by Abhishek) to become the first one-armed spinner and join the Indian National Team.

Streaming on ZEE5 from November 10.

The Killer (English)

Directed by David Fincher and written by Andrew Kevin Walker, 'The Killer' is a neo-noir action thriller film. Adapted from the French graphic novel series by Alexis "Matz" Nolent and Luc Jacamon, the story follows a methodical killer. After a close call, he embarks on an international manhunt, confronting both his employers and his own conscience.

Streaming on Netflix from November 10.

Pippa (Hindi)

Starring Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur, the war film 'Pippa' is inspired by 'The Burning Chaffees,' a book by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. The narrative unfolds the courageous tale of Captain Balram Singh Mehta and his siblings, who valiantly fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistani War in 1971. Their pivotal role in this battle significantly contributed to the independence of Bangladesh.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from November 10.