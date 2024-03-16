Kavya Madhavan enjoys holidays with brother's family in Australia. Shares photos

Kavya Madhavan who is currently on a holiday in Australia shared photos of the time she spent with her brother's family. Kavya's daughter Mahalakshmi can also be seen in the pictures that are now going viral on social media.

Kavya often visits her brother Midhun and his family in Australia. Her brother's children can also be seen in the photos. She captioned the pictures, 'My world'. Midhun and his wife Riya who got married in 2014 are settled in Australia. Dileep, in one of his recent interviews as part of 'Thankamani' movie promotions, had mentioned that Kavya and their daughter were in Australia as Mahalakshmi's school had closed for the holidays.

Mahalakhshmi who is now five years old is studying in Chennai. Dileep's elder daughter Meenakshi is currently working as a house surgeon at a hospital in Chennai. She also pursued her MBBS course in the city. Kavya, who is currently not active in Mollywood, often posts photos and updates regarding her family on social media. She was last seen in 'Pinneyum' directed by Adoor Gopalakrishnan in 2018.

Dileep, who is an accused in the actor assault case, has made a return to Mollywood and is busy with several back-to-back projects. He was last seen in Ratheesh Reghunandan's film 'Thankamani'.