Prithviraj Sukumaran's masked villain look in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' trailer impresses fans

Mumbai: The trailer of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's upcoming action drama ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ (BMCM) is out and features a masked villain and two heroes who are trying to take down the bad guy. The trailer was launched at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday. While the action-loaded scenes and graphics are laudable, it is Prithviraj's masked villain look in the film that has impressed fans.

During the film's trailer launch, Akshay introduced Prithviraj as the man behind the mask. “It's such an honour working with Prithviraj. He is such a good actor,” said Akshay. He also humorously said BMCM is a film where the villain has more number of dialogues than the heroes.

Meanwhile, Akshay and Tiger were spotted posing with toy guns ahead of the launch. While Akshay wore a black biker jacket and matching trousers and rounded off the look with black boots, and aviator sunglasses, Tiger sported a sleeveless black coat, and matching pants.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran was spotted wearing an all black outfit -- shirt, shimmer jacket and pants. The look was completed with black boots and sunglasses. Producers Jackky Bhagnani, and his sister Deepshikha Deshmukh were also present at the trailer launch. The brother-sister duo exuded grace and elegance in black outfits.

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar.

Shot across stunning locations including Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, the film promises an unforgettable cinematic experience reminiscent of Hollywood blockbusters. The film features Prithviraj in an intriguing villainous role, along with Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in pivotal roles. The film is set to release in theatres on Eid in April.

(With IANS inputs)