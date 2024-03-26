Crew of ‘Kuruvi Paapa’ support RLV Ramakrishnan; film questions colorism in society

The cast and crew of the Malayalam movie ‘Kuruvi Paapa’ have expressed their solidarity to noted Mohiniyattam dancer RLV Ramakrishnan who was subjected to casteist remarks by Kalamandalam Sathyabhama. Incidentally, the film is about a little girl named ‘Kuruvi’ who is snubbed for her dark complexion. Ramakrishnan and singer Sayanora joined the crew for the special screening of the movie held in Kochi.

‘Kuruvi Paapa’ addresses the colorism that exists in our society. Tanha Fatima aka Kuruvi, a Class X student plays the titular character in the movie. Interestingly, the film narrates the real story of Tanha’s life.

Meanwhile, RLV Ramakrishnan said the movie shares a lofty message. Sayanora too recalled how she was discriminated for her complexion, years ago, just like Ramakrishnan and Tanha. The singer said her name was removed from the list of selected participants for a dance competition because she did not meet the standards set by society. “I have still not healed from such remarks. As a society, we need to relearn things. The world is already a cruel place. We can make it better with a bit more of compassion and understanding,” she said.

'Kuruvi Paapa' is bankrolled by Tanha’s parents who wanted to share their daughter’s plight with the world. ‘Kuruvi Paapa’ is directed by Joshy John.