Prithviraj's 'Aadujeevitham' surpasses Rs 100 crore worldwide

Prithviraj Sukumaran's film 'Aadujeevitham' has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide and continues to perform well in theatres. In its first week, the survival drama garnered approximately Rs 50 crore at the domestic box office.

On April 6, Prithviraj Sukumaran took to social media to announce the film's global success, stating, "100 Cr and counting at the Global Box Office! Thank you for this unprecedented success (sic)."

Early estimates indicate that on its ninth day in domestic theatres, 'Aadujeevitham' earned around Rs 2.75 crore net. This brings the film's total domestic earnings to Rs 49.75 crore.

Based on the 2008 bestselling novel by Benyamin, 'Aadujeevitham' follows Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant labourer who is forced into slavery as a goatherd on a secluded farm in Saudi Arabia. Produced by Visual Romance, the film also stars Amala Paul, KR Gokul, Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, and Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby in pivotal roles.