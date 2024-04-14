Nivin Pauly, Nayanthara combo is back! Makers release 'Dear Students' motion poster

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 14, 2024 03:48 PM IST
This is Nayanthara and Nivin Pauly's second film together. Photos | Instagram

Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara who were seen together in Dhyan Sreenivasan's 'Love Action Drama' will join hands again for the upcoming project 'Dear Students'. Though there were speculations that the lady superstar would be seen in the movie when it was announced in 2022, the makers only released a confirmation now by sharing a motion poster from the film.

The motion poster reveals Nayanthara holding a pen and then aiming it at a paper. The ink from the pen splashes on the paper to reveal her face. The announcement has excited fans of both actors. Their combination was the highlight of 'Love Action Drama', which also featured Aju Varghese in the lead.

'Dear Students' is directed by George Philip Roy and Sandeep Kumar. The shoot of the movie will begin soon. Meanwhile, Nivin Pauly who made headlines recently with his performance in Vineeth Sreenivasan's 'Varshangalkku Shesham' has a slew of projects lined up in Mollywood.

RELATED ARTICLES

Nayanthara was last seen in Malayalam in Alphonse Puthren's 'Gold' and also had a couple of releases in Tamil recently. The actor, who is settled in Chennai with her director-husband Vignesh Shivan, had visited her parents in Kochi last week.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT