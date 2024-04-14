Nivin Pauly, Nayanthara combo is back! Makers release 'Dear Students' motion poster

Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara who were seen together in Dhyan Sreenivasan's 'Love Action Drama' will join hands again for the upcoming project 'Dear Students'. Though there were speculations that the lady superstar would be seen in the movie when it was announced in 2022, the makers only released a confirmation now by sharing a motion poster from the film.

The motion poster reveals Nayanthara holding a pen and then aiming it at a paper. The ink from the pen splashes on the paper to reveal her face. The announcement has excited fans of both actors. Their combination was the highlight of 'Love Action Drama', which also featured Aju Varghese in the lead.

'Dear Students' is directed by George Philip Roy and Sandeep Kumar. The shoot of the movie will begin soon. Meanwhile, Nivin Pauly who made headlines recently with his performance in Vineeth Sreenivasan's 'Varshangalkku Shesham' has a slew of projects lined up in Mollywood.

Nayanthara was last seen in Malayalam in Alphonse Puthren's 'Gold' and also had a couple of releases in Tamil recently. The actor, who is settled in Chennai with her director-husband Vignesh Shivan, had visited her parents in Kochi last week.