Najeeb Muhammed, the real-life protagonist of Blessy's 'Aadujeevitham', revealed he received financial support from actor Prithviraj and the film's music composer A R Rahman. The Arattupuzha native's revelation comes amid discussions on social media, claiming that Najeeb did not receive any financial help from the filmmakers.

However, Najeeb dismissed the rumours and said he received a lot of monetary support from Prithviraj and A R Rahman. “They had both wanted me not to reveal their names before the media. However, I am forced to do so, because of these wild allegations,” he said.

Blessy had also come out against these allegations recently and claimed that a person who was deeply involved in the filmmaking process had helped Najeeb financially.

'Aadujeevitham', which was made on a budget of Rs 82 crore, is based on writer Benyamin's novel of the same name. The film was conceived immediately after the novel was published and was under consideration for several years. Blessy had initially approached Vikram to play the protagonist. However, Vikram was unable to commit to the film due to prior film appointments. He later approached actor Suriya, who also refused. Prithviraj was the last and final choice for the film.