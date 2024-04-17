Actor Ranveer Singh and director Atlee were seeing having the time of their life as they danced to some popular numbers at director Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's wedding. Videos of the two shaking a leg at the event have gone viral on social media.

One of the videos feature them both dancing to actors Vijay and Trisha's song 'Appadi Podu'. They then danced to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Lungi Dance', followed by 'Vaathi Coming'. Atlee and Ranveer Singh were among the guests at Aishwarya Shankar's wedding. Earlier, photos of the who's who of the Tamil film industry had also gone viral. Mani Ratnam, Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan were among those who attended the function.

Superstar Mohanlal too, who shares a close bond with the filmmaker, graced the occasion. Chiranjeevi, Boney Kapoor, Janhvi and A R Rahman were also the other guests. Aishwarya recently tied the knot with Tarun Karthikeyan at a grand function held in Chennai on Monday.

Aishwarya is S Shankar's elder daughter. She was earlier married to cricketer Damodaran Rohit. Tarun has worked as an assistant director to Shankar and is also a playback singer and lyricist. Shankar is gearing up for the release of the second instalment of Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Indian', which will hit theatres this June. His next film 'Game Changer' with Ram Charan will also release this year.