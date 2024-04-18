Screenwriter and author Balram Mattannur passes away

Noted screenwriter and author Balram Mattannur has passed away. He was 62. He leaves behind a legacy of remarkable contributions to cinema, including acclaimed films such as 'Kaliyattam', 'Karmayogi', 'Samavakyam', and 'Anyalokam'.

In addition to his cinematic achievements, Balram was a prolific writer, penning notable books such as 'Muyal Gramam', 'Ravi Bhagavan', and 'Balan'. He is survived by his wife K.N. Soumya and daughter Gayathri.

Balram had been battling illness and undergoing treatment for some time. The cremation ceremony is scheduled for 2 PM at the Pulluppi community crematorium on Thursday.