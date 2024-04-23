Social media abuzz as Fahadh's 'Ranga' reignites 'Karinkaliyalle' reel trend

There was a time when 'Karinkaliyalle' dominated the reels. Now, the Karinkaliyalle reel trend is back after Fahadh's character 'Ranga' grooves to the song for a reel in 'Aavesham'. The makers have released the making video of the same, and it's going viral all over social media.

Fans have flooded the comment section with Ranga's sentimental dialogue, saying he's not getting likes for his reels. His famous dialogue in the movie 'eda mone' is also another comment taking over in the comment section.

The makers have also released a talent teaser of the movie. In the teaser, Ranga's reel can be seen, and Ranga humming 'Poove Oru Mazhamutham' song from Fahadh's first movie is also seen in the teaser.

Aavesham is director Jithu Madhavan's second directorial venture after 'Romancham'. Similar to 'Romancham', 'Aavesham' is also set in Bengaluru, revolving around three college students Bibi, Santhan and Aju who join Ranga's (Fahadh) gang to confront their intimidating seniors.