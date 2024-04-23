'Porunno ente koode': Mohanlal's playful banter delights elderly fan

A viral video featuring Mohanlal has sparked conversations across town. In the clip, the veteran actor can be seen asking an elderly fan, "porunno ente koode," which translates to "Are you coming with me?" The encounter took place on the first day of shooting for Mohanlal's latest film, directed by Tharun Moorthy, in Thodupuzha. The woman, a devoted fan of Mohanlal, approached him as he was leaving the set after wrapping up the day's shoot.

Clearly thrilled to meet her idol, the woman expressed her admiration for Mohanlal. In a playful exchange, Mohanlal asked her if she would like to accompany him, to which she initially declined, but later changed her response to "will come." After warmly interacting with her, the superstar bid farewell and departed from the set.

Tentatively titled 'L360', the film features Mohanlal and Shobana in lead roles. The shooting for the movie has commenced amidst anticipation and excitement among fans.