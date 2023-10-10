Mohanlal's iconic moustache twirl resurfaces in 'Pulimurugan' anniversary video

It's been 7 years since Mohanlal's 'Pulimurugan' made 100 crore box office history in Malayalam cinema. On this special day, the director released a video with footage that wasn't used in the film. There are shots of the actor and a team all set for a trip to Sabarimala in the clip. Guess what's the highlight? You can see Mohanlal twirling his moustache in the video, a favourite moment for all his die-hard fans!

'Pulimurugan,' directed by Vysakh and scripted by Udayakrishna, was released on October 7, 2016. The film also stars Kamalini Mukherjee, Jagapathi Babu, Nobi, Lal, Vinu Mohan, Namitha, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Bala, and Santosh Kizhatoor, among others.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal's next film, Jeethu Joseph's 'Neru,' will be released on Christmas. The much-anticipated Lijo Jose Pellisery film, 'Malaikottai Valiban,' will be released on January 26th.