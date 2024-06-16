Fans get a first look at 'Stree 2' teaser in theatres

The teaser for Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's highly anticipated Stree 2 has been released. However, instead of debuting on social media, the teaser was shown exclusively in theatres alongside Munjya.

Originally released in 2018, Stree marked the beginning of Dinesh Vijan's supernatural universe. The creators have promised that Stree 2 will be even funnier and scarier, with all the ingredients to become a major blockbuster this year. According to the teaser, Stree returns with her spine-chilling shriek, continuing her hunt for men. Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, and their friends are back, ready to captivate audiences with their dynamic chemistry.

Set in the fictional town of Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh, Stree centres around the legend of a female spirit who abducts men during an annual four-day festival. This ghost, known as Stree, leaves only the clothes of her male victims behind. The townspeople believe that painting the phrase “O Stree, Kal Aana” on their walls can keep her at bay.