Ready for a scare? Check out these 3 Netflix horror must-watches | The Haunted Column

If you're in the mood for some gripping horror, here are three must-watch series and anthologies on Netflix that you won’t want to miss.

Ghost Stories

If you're in the mood for spine-chilling cinema, Ghost Stories is a must-watch. This Hindi anthology brings together the unique visions of four celebrated directors—Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Anurag Kashyap—to create a mix of haunting, psychologically intense tales. Each story taps into different aspects of horror, from eerie apparitions to unsettling twists within everyday relationships. The anthology isn’t just about jump scares; it digs into deeper, often unnerving themes, making it perfect for anyone looking to explore Indian horror with a sophisticated edge.

The Haunting of Bly Manor

If you’re up for a haunting story with heart, The Haunting of Bly Manor on Netflix is one to add to your list. Set in a grand yet eerie English estate, it follows a young American nanny who begins to notice strange things happening around the house—and it’s not long before she realizes that the ghosts haunting Bly Manor are as complex as the people living there. Created by Mike Flanagan and inspired by Henry James’s The Turn of the Screw, this series weaves together chills with a surprisingly emotional story about love, loss, and memories that just won’t let go. It’s a great pick if you like your horror layered with a little romance and mystery.

Paranormal

Set in 1960s Egypt, Paranormal brings a fresh cultural perspective to the horror scene. The story centres on Dr Refaat Ismail, a scientist and sceptic who finds himself reluctantly drawn into mysterious, supernatural phenomena rooted in local legends. Each eerie encounter makes him question everything he thought he knew. This Egyptian horror series combines suspense and cultural folklore with dark humour, creating a compelling watch for anyone curious about ghost stories with an international twist.