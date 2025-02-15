If you look at the kind of Malayalam films coming out lately, one actor who truly stands out—both in terms of his choices and performances—is Basil Joseph. Almost all his recent films have sparked discussions, especially 'Sookshmadarshini' and 'Pravinkoodu Shappu', thanks to the kind of characters he takes on.

It is not just his talents behind or in front of the camera that sets him apart, but how he breaks the modern-day idea of a 'typical' hero. There's no larger-than-life persona, no dramatic heroics—he just looks and feels like a regular person. His characters exist in messy grey areas, making them all the more real and relatable. A brand of protagonist that Malayalam cinema long forgot, busy sculpting the macho masala heroes. He is the latest addition to a group that has produced some of India's top artists on the silver screen. He may have a long way to go, but he is certainly on a path graced by veterans like Sathyan Master, Murali, Jagadeesh, Kalabhavan Mani, etc.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ordinary man as the leading man

Basil Joseph doesn't fit the conventional 'hero' mould; there's nothing overtly imposing about his presence, and yet, that's exactly what makes him compelling. He proves that a protagonist doesn't need to have chiselled looks, towering height, or an exaggerated machismo to carry a film. His natural screen presence and commitment to complex characters have made him one of the most exciting actors in Malayalam cinema today. For example, in 'Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil', he stars alongside the formidable Prithviraj, who has a strong screen presence and effortless charisma. Yet, Basil still manages to steal the spotlight, not by overshadowing but by playing to his strengths, his natural charm, impeccable timing, and how he makes even the smallest moments feel authentic and relatable.

Breaking stereotypes in Malayalam cinema

Malayalam cinema has been steadily moving away from conventional notions of how heroes and heroines should look and behave. A few years ago, it might have been unimaginable for an actor like Basil Joseph to lead a film or take on the kind of roles he does today.

Take 'Sookshmadarshini', for instance, Basil plays Manuel, an anti-hero who commits the unthinkable, taking his own sister's life in the name of honour. The film does not portray him in a good light, nor does it offer him a redeemable ending, he remains the villain throughout. In an industry where heroes often seek to maintain a saviour-like image, Basil Joseph breaks the mould by embracing a villainous anti-hero role.

Characters that live in the grey area

Another example from his recent releases is 'Pravinkoodu Shappu', where Basil plays Inspector Santhosh, a sharp and quick-witted police officer. However, Santhosh is also pompous, craves praise, and gets visibly frustrated when his deductions go wrong. Unlike a typical hero or villain, he exists in a moral grey area. While flawed, the character still has redeeming qualities, making him a more nuanced and layered presence on screen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then there's his role in 'Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil'. His character, Vinu, is so obsessed with his past girlfriend that he is willing to call off his wedding upon discovering that his ex is now married to his fiancee's brother. His actions stem from deep-seated emotions rather than rational thinking, making him a flawed yet interesting character.

Roles that define his craft

Basil has consistently chosen roles that challenge mainstream hero stereotypes, bringing a refreshing sense of realism to Malayalam cinema. While films like 'Sookshmadarshini' and 'Pravinkoodu Shappu' highlighted his ability to play morally complex characters, his versatility extends beyond such roles.

In 'Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey', he plays Rajesh, a husband who starts as a comically insecure and controlling figure but later becomes a symbol of toxic masculinity. His performance strikes a fine balance between satire and realism, making the character laughable and unsettling.

In 'Palthu Janwar,' Basil plays Prasoon, a reluctant livestock inspector who initially struggles with his job. Unlike conventional protagonists who immediately rise to challenges, Prasoon fumbles learns, and grows organically, making him an endearing yet flawed lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even in 'Falimy', a film that leaned heavily into its quirky family dynamics, Basil brings about an understated charm to his role, proving that he can shine in serious and lighthearted narratives.

These films cement his reputation as an actor who prioritises storytelling and authenticity over stardom. Whether playing an anti-hero, an everyman, or an outright flawed protagonist, Basil continues to push boundaries, redefining what it means to be a leading man in Malayalam cinema.

There has been some chatter about him sticking to similar kinds of roles, but his last release 'Ponman' silenced those doubts. As Ajesh, he delivered a performance that felt raw, nuanced, vulnerable, and completely in sync with the film's emotional core. It was a role that needed more than just skill; it needed heart, and Basil brought exactly that.

Basil has shown that you do not need to look or act a certain way to be a leading man. His characters are awkward, flawed, sometimes downright frustrating, but always real. He brings an everyday charm to the screen, making you laugh, cringe, or even reflect on your life. At a time when movie heroes are often larger than life, Basil proves that being unapologetically ordinary can be just as powerful. And that might be his biggest strength.