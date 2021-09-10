Nani’s Tuck Jagadish movie review: Tried-and-tested family drama again

In Bhudevipuram village , Adiseshulu Naidu (Nasser) is a benevolent landlord. Despite a rift with Veerendra (Daniel Balaji), Naidu dreams of a village free of feud, which results in bloodshed often triggered mostly by disputes about land and sharing natural resources.

Coming to his personal background, he has three sons and two daughters. While two sons Bose (Jagapathi Babu) and Jagadish Naidu (Nani) were born to his first wife, the other three are from his second wife Arjunamma.

Curtains fall for their happy life after Naidu's demise as Bose’s ambitions to garner all family property comes to the fore.

By now you must have guessed, how the hero of the movie tries his best to keep the family together and that pretty much sums up the movie.

Nani, as he is known, is the natural star here. With the 'tucked' in shirt, his attitude offers some freshness to the routine plot.

Ritu Varma has nothing much to flaunt as an actor as the character itself is pitted as just a romantic interest of the hero.

So her domain is confined to the romance and song sequences stitched to adhere to the formula.

Mala Parvati as their doting mother takes care of the sentimental stuff while Jagapathi Babu is his usual self in the villainous avatar, after discarding the mask of a noble man following Naidu’s death.

The first half treads the path of a typical mass hero movie, while the plots ends as a family drama.

Director Siva Nirvana plays it safe with a predictable climax, but how such tried and tested formula will wean audiences remains a mystery.

The background score by Gopi Sundar builds an emotional-sounding, but seems bumpy at certain places.

Certain gender-based statements that could have come naturally looked forced as well.

Tuck Jagadish is a typical family based village drama that tries to ride on sentiments and emotions but ends up as a pedestrian effort.

(Tuck Jagadish is streaming on Amazon Prime Video)