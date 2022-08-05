Love blooms in the most unexpected places and sometimes even in the most unusual ways. In 'Sita Ramam', it flourishes on a snow-filled battlefield, with only roaring guns and the loneliness of war for company.

Lieutenant Ram is a soldier with a strong sense of moral duty. In conflict-ridden Kashmir, he becomes a hero after he saves a couple of civilians caught in religious animosity.

Into his life comes an unexpected visitor who starts writing letters to her 'husband'. Ram, who is an orphan, is touched by her passion. Soon, he responds and they start teasing each other through letters. Thus begins Ram's search for his Sita Mahalekshmi, played by Mrunal Thakur.

While their cute romantic story unfolds, we are drawn into the real conflict in the story -- the distrust and hatred between Indians and Pakistanis. Though this theme may not be new to Indians, it's fun to see how the director Hanu Raghavapudi has carefully attempted to blend various aspects in the movie.

Though romantic dramas are not the flavour of the season ( except for 'Ante Sundariniki' in Telugu and 'Hridayam' in Malayalam we have hardly had movies from this genre), it doesn't hurt to watch a few good ones now and then.

Hanu Raghavapudi has attempted to ensure that this love story doesn't get too cliched by adding an element of mystery to the couple's relationship. The tension in the war zone and the proximity of certain situations in the movie to history add to the intrigue in 'Sita Ramam'.

Though Dulquer comes blazing in the movie, his character is quite plain. He is the stereotypical hero- the good-hearted soldier, whose patriotism knows no bounds. He is also the lover who has all the qualities that will make women swoon.

Rashmika plays Afreen in the movie while Mrunal is Sita Mahalekshmi. Photos: IMDB

Of course, the movie is not his best, but DQ once again proves how good he is at playing romantic hero roles. That he might choose not to play them anymore would be a big loss to the South Indian industry, for sure.

The excellent chemistry he shares with Mrunal makes for a good watch. The Bollywood actress, who made her Telugu debut in the movie, has an eloquent grace which wafts throughout the movie. Her dialogue delivery and the emotions she portrays as a soldier's lover are striking.

Rashmika Mandanna, who is considered to be the nation's latest crush, has enacted her role sincerely and convincingly. Gautham Menon, Sumanth, Vennela Kishore and the rest of the cast also play their parts well. Beautiful visuals combined with the gentle music, sets the mood for the story.

Though the story is overall interesting, certain aspects drag it, like its duration.The director seems to have stretched it a bit too long. This could have been prevented if he chose not to linger around the romance for long, and instead moved quickly into the sub-plots.