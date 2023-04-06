'Corona Papers' review: Crime meets suspense in Priyadarshan's thriller saga

Priyadarshan's latest movie, 'Corona Papers', is a riveting investigative crime thriller that's sure to have audiences hooked. The movie draws inspiration from Sri Ganesh's Tamil film '8 Thottakal', which in turn is interestingly inspired by Akira Kurosawa's 1949 film 'Street Dog'. Featuring a talented cast that includes Shane Nigam, Shine Tom Chacko, Siddique & Lal Jr., the film wastes no time in immersing viewers in its gripping plot. The story centres around the theft of a young SI's service pistol, which sets off a series of murders in the city during COVID-19 pandemic. From the very beginning, the audience is transported into the heart of the story, and the tension only continues to build from there.

The first half of the film is an immersive experience that will have you hooked from the get-go. The audience is not required to do much investigation themselves, the plot will keep you guessing as you watch the main characters try to connect the dots.

Unlike a traditional Arthur Conan-style mystery, 'Corona Papers' takes a page out of Agatha Christie's book, presenting a mystery that is solvable yet filled with unexpected twists and turns. The story is intriguing, with plenty of surprises in store for the audience, but it doesn't rely on hidden clues to keep you gripped.

While the second half of the film may feel sluggish, with the potential for viewers to perceive the story as unnecessarily prolonged, the unexpected ending could be viewed as a cliché. 'Corona Papers' distinguishes itself from Priyadarshan's other works as it adopts a sombre tone and lacks musical numbers.

Regarding the performances, Shane Nigam convincingly portrays the character of a newly appointed SI Rahul Nambiar. Siddique's role is remarkable and is truly outstanding as he appears in a never-seen-before avatar. Meanwhile, Shine Tom Chacko's character 'Papi' provides some lightness to the movie, but his pivotal role in the plot's evolution is significant. One of the most commendable performances in the movie comes from Sandhya Shetty, who successfully carves out a unique space for herself on screen. Playing the role of a senior police officer, Shetty's mannerisms are so convincing that viewers may find themselves questioning whether she is truly a law enforcement official. At its core, the movie depicts how individuals can fall prey to their circumstances, and how personal struggles can sometimes hinder one's ability to discern what is right and what is best for them.

'Corona Papers' is a must-watch for those who are interested in mazy suspense thrillers. Priyadarshan has once again delivered a movie that is sure to captivate the viewers and leave them wanting more.