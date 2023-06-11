Autobots take you on another spectacular ride in 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'

The Autobots are back to save Earth! 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts', directed by Creed II-fame Steven Caple Jr, is the seventh installment of the 'Transformers' film series that has been taking its fan base on a spectacular ride since 2007.

The plot of "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" centres on how the Autobots team up with another alien robot species — the Maximals (similar to gigantic robot animals) — and a few humans to prevent the dark god Unicron from consuming Earth, the planet where the former have been living for centuries disguised as either fancy cars or trucks.

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' has nothing new to offer when it comes to the storyline; however, it serves as a convincing prequel to the first film of this franchise, 'Transformers', which released in 2007.

Once again, the Autobots have surprised their fans with astonishing transformations and action sequences. Meanwhile, the excitement spikes with the entrance of the grandiose Optimus Prime, leader of the Autobots, who is voiced by Peter Cullen. Probably every 'Transformers' film can be watched over and over for Optimus Prime and his short monologue at the end of these films.

The film also left its fans in dismay for quite some time with the death of another beloved character in this franchise. However, the makers found a way to revive it by the end of this film, much to the audience's relief.

With lesser human performances, the film progresses with Autobots, Maximals, along with protagonist Noah Diaz, an ex-military electronics expert, and Elena Wallace, a museum intern, fighting against the Terrorcons to save the planet.

Contrary to the cast in the previous flicks, this one lacked a little spark and the audience might have a bit of difficulty in understanding the Spanish-English accent spoken by Noah (if there are no subtitles). However, Autobot Mirage manages to add a few comical elements to the film with his quirky attitude and dialogues.

The movie's backdrop gradually shifts onto Peru's stunning scenery and tangled forests after starting in Brooklyn in 1994. Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy and Pete Davidson have also lend their voices for Maximal warrior Airazor, Autobot sharpshooter Arcee and Mirage, respectively, in this film.

Even though 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' doesn't stand out among the franchise's earlier flicks, it can keep one engaged with its visual appeal and power-packed action. The story doesn't end here because the Autobots will continue to stay in disguise to defend their only remaining clan as well as Earth, and its inhabitants.