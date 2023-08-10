'Jailer' review: Rajinikanth roars back to form in this mass entertainer

Superstar Rajinikanth's latest release 'Jailer' has graced the theatres, marking a triumphant return to his iconic form following the setback of 'Annaatthe.' The film presents Rajini in a spectacular display of energy and action, evoking fond memories of his youthful vigour.

Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, 'Jailer' is an absolute entertainer, with Rajinikanth commanding the screen with his singular presence.

However, the movie's appeal hinges on individual perspectives. Those seeking logical coherence might find themselves disappointed. On the contrary, for those who embrace the movie's mass appeal and set aside the need for rationality, 'Jailer' will be a good cinematic experience.

Centred around Tiger Muthuvel Pandian (Rajini), a retired police officer, the narrative delves into his unexpected descent into a world of action and conflict. This transition is catalysed by the mysterious disappearance of his son, Assistant Commissioner Arjun (Vasanth Ravi), who vanishes while on the trail of Varman (Vinayakan) and his notorious criminal syndicate.

Regrettably, the female characters, portrayed by Ramya Krishnan (as Rajinikanth's wife) and Mirnaa Menon, are severely underutilised. Their roles appear reduced to mere stereotypes of gullible and naive women, devoid of substantial involvement in the narrative.

Furthermore, certain scenes where Rajini's character berates his wife seem contrived solely for a dramatic flair, resulting in a dissonance that diminishes their suitability in the movie.

The film encompasses all the quintessential elements that define a Rajini movie: elegance, mass appeal, dynamic action, power-packed dialogues, and even a dance sequence (although Rajini's participation was limited, allowing Tamannaah to shine).

Vinayakan's presence in the film is undeniably robust. While he embodies a formidable villain, his mannerisms become somewhat repetitive over the course of the movie.

The film strikes a balance between action and comedy. Actors like Yogi Babu and Sunil adeptly handle the comedic aspects.

While the pacing wanes in the second half, potentially losing the audience's attention, the cinematic climax sequences compensate admirably.

The inclusion of cameos from stalwarts like Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff and Shiva Rajkumar adds a flavorful blend of ingredients that prevents the movie from unravelling. Their performances resonate warmly on screen, particularly in tandem with the ever-present Rajini. Witnessing Rajini in his full charismatic splendour after a considerable hiatus is indeed invigorating for the audience.

'Jailer' warrants a theatrical experience, especially for those who revel in mass entertainers. Amid the whirlwind of elements within the movie, Nelson has successfully delivered a commendable entertainment package.