Official showcase of 'Jailer' is out, but why is Mohanlal, Tamannaah missing, ask fans

The official showcase of 'Jailer' featuring Rajinikanth is out and is creating a lot of buzz among movie buffs. The new promotional video portrays Rajinikanth as a mass hero, who also has a soft and vulnerable side to him. Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Yogi Babu are among the other actors who also feature in the showcase.

However, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar's absence in the showcase has both intrigued as well as disappointed fans. Many have taken to Twitter to question why Mohanlal was not part of the showcase, though he is a integral part of the film. Even Tamannaah who was featured in the hit song 'Kaavaalaa' is missing from the showcase.

Film critic and trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai has his own take about the official showcase. “How is the much awaited #JailerShowcase ? My opinion is that it is the best trailer cut for a @rajinikanth film in recent times. The USP is clearly the superstar himself - his style, charisma and magnetic screen presence exactly what the audiences want! Director #Nelson in the 2 minutes 15 seconds trailer has brought out various shades of the protagonist Muthuvel Pandian. The family man, loved by his wife and children.

But suffers from a split personality where “one moment he is a kitten that suddenly turns into a tiger” when he is stressed by his enemies! #Vinayakan plays the deadly villain who swears to settle a score with someone who blackmailed him!...Tactfully the trailer cut does not show even a glimpse of Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Tamannaah! The three who are said to be doing cameo roles will be the surprise element in the film,” he wrote.