'Kunjamminis Hospital' review: A haunting tale of ghostly assistance and unfulfilled frights

'Kunjamminis Hospital', helmed by debutant Sanal Devan, emerges as a decent fantasy horror flick. The film boasts a formidable ensemble, featuring the talents of Indrajith Sukumaran, Nyla Usha, Prakash Raj, Baburaj, Sarayu Mohan, Harisree Ashokan, and more, effectively serving as the bedrock upon which the movie stands.

Centred within the confines of 'Kunjamminis Hospital', the narrative delves into a mysterious realm inhabited by a spirited group of benevolent ghosts. Unravelling their entrapment within these haunted halls, the film showcases a novel and innovative concept. However, the film fell short of expectations on multiple fronts. While it offers a passable viewing experience, the horror, comedy, and mystery elements failed to meet anticipations, leaving an impression of a poorly crafted plot.

In its opening half-hour, the film tantalizingly hints at an impending mystery, setting the stage for an intriguing narrative. However, as the story progresses, the audience is bombarded with a myriad of elements that compete for attention. The introduction of numerous characters further compounds the challenge of deciphering the core mystery, detracting from the intended focus.

The movie's potential might have been better realized in the 2010s, as the utilized formula feels considerably underdeveloped. Notably, the comedic element shines through as a highlight, while the horror aspects fall short of delivering any substantial scares to the audience.

While Nyla Usha undertakes a dual role in the film, her attempt to infuse a sense of novelty into the characters is evident. On the other hand, Indrajith, Baburaj, and their counterparts encompass familiar personas, often encountered in the actors' other cinematic works. Nonetheless, these characters possess an undeniable allure; their comedic traits evoke sympathy and relatability among the audience, establishing a connection that prompts moments of both amusement and empathy.

Prakash Raj's character initially displays prominence, yet succumbs to the pitfalls of haphazard scripting as the narrative unfolds.

In summation, 'Kunjamminis Hospital' manages to serve as a satisfactory entertainer, tailored for viewers who anticipate a level above outright hilarity. While it doesn't quite deliver gut-busting humour, it maintains an above-average standard.