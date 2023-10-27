Resul Pookutty's Asif Ali starrer 'Otta' portrays the heartbreaking journey of three men | Review

'Otta', directed by Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty, is an emotional rollercoaster that follows the tragic journey of three men who flee their abusive past in search of freedom, only to face insurmountable challenges and countless obstacles along the way. Inspired by the real-life experiences of S Hariharan, the author of 'Runaway Children', a reflection of his own life, Pookutty's debut is nothing short of brilliant.

In the movie, we meet Hariharan (Asif Ali), Ben (Arjun Ashokan), and Raju (Indrajith). All three of them have experienced some sort of parental abuse, either physical or emotional. They all have strained relationships with their parents and hold low regard for them. Of the three, Hariharan is the most compassionate, despite his father abusing him constantly. He befriends Ben, who has experienced the most psychological trauma, struggling to cope and sometimes turning to violence. Later in the story, Raju appears, projecting a positive outlook that he has developed in spite of his struggles.

Trauma takes centre stage in the film, and as viewers, our empathy for these characters is strong. We eagerly await positive turns in their lives, feeling that they deserve better. The movie kicks off with a somewhat slow start, lacking clear direction. However, as Hari and Ben escape their oppressive homes, the story gains momentum, taking unexpected and sombre twists that nobody could foresee. Their journey reveals even more heart-wrenching experiences, all because they were not treated right. The true highlight of the movie has to be the performances of all the cast members. While Asif Ali, Arjun Ashokan, and Indrajith give creditable performances, Sathyaraj and Rohini, who play Hari's parents, are particularly noteworthy for their effortless nuanced acting.

Rohini's performance is especially impressive because of how well she balances her attention to detail and avoids going overboard with her dramatic role. This helps her portrayal, which effectively captures the helplessness of being both a mother and a wife and having to decide between her husband and son. Asif Ali, portraying Hari, maintains an endearing, innocent smile throughout the movie, skillfully using it to ease tense situations. Among the three characters, Ben is the most intricate, and Arjun Ashokan has delivered a fine performance in this role. Indrajith's character, while layered, predominantly embodies a positive demeanour.

The film's authenticity takes a hit when the characters switch to English dialogues, giving it a somewhat scripted feel. Some of these English lines disrupt the natural flow of the conversation, appearing forced within the context. While it's common for Malayalis to use English in their conversations, in 'Otta', it seems out of sync with the overall tone. Additionally, though it might be a spoiler, if the film had entirely focused on portraying the parents as problematic, it would have been a more relatable and engaging approach. Sticking to the conventional narrative where parents are just being parents could have been avoided.

Otta encourages contemplation on life's hardships, illustrating the unfortunate truth that not everyone achieves great success while highlighting the devastating effects of trauma on an individual. Moreover, it demonstrates that parents are, at their core, ordinary human beings, dispelling the notion that they must always be placed on a pedestal. The film suggests that they can also make mistakes in various ways.

'Otta' is undeniably a fantastic movie, aside from the occasional slow moments. It's guaranteed to take the audience on an emotional rollercoaster, with many scenes that are truly heart-wrenching.