'Bandra' review: Dileep's action avatar is a feast for his fans

Dileep's comeback to the silver screen in an action-packed avatar is a cause for celebration among his devoted fans. However, Arun Gopy's 'Bandra' may leave some feeling that it did not fully deliver on its promise.

The plot revolves around Aala (played by Dileep), a saviour kingpin whose life takes a devious turn with the entrance of actress Tara Janaki (Tamannaah). The unfolding of Aala and Tara's lives is revealed through flashbacks narrated by Aala's friend Mirchi (Kalabhavan Shajohn) to a budding director (Mamta Mohandas).

Bandra holds promise for a stylish and action-packed film, but an unfocused portrayal somewhat steers it away from its original intent. Despite this, the movie isn't without merit, featuring its own commendable aspects. Dileep unveils a novel appearance, and the style sequences are genuinely effective, with Dileep handling them quite adeptly.

His unquestionable screen presence subtly enhances the overall appeal of 'Bandra'. Enriched by a compelling background score that seamlessly aligns with its tone, the movie shines in the first half.

It skillfully weaves a mysterious atmosphere around Aala and his elusive identity. However, the film's weakness lies in the scarcity of information offered about him.

The second half lags significantly, appearing lengthy, as the movie takes unnecessary plot twists. Everything seems to hint at the audience foreseeing the movie's direction. Additionally, it draws comparisons to other films like 'Udayananu Tharam.' A notable disappointment is that where 'Bandra' or 'Bombay' should have been a focal point, the essence of Bombay is missing, leaving us with only a hollow representation. The reference to 'Udayananu Tharam' arises because it feels like everything is unfolding within a set in Bandra, rather than capturing the authentic essence of the real Bandra.