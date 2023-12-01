Should you binge 'Dhootha'? Quick first episode review of Naga Chaitanya's OTT debut

Naga Chaitanya makes his OTT debut in the web series 'Dhootha,' now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Considering whether to dive into this series? Here's a quick review of the first episode to help you decide without wasting your time. This horror thriller follows journalist Sagar Varma, played by Chaitanya, whose seemingly successful life takes a mysterious turn after leaving a gathering with his family. A crossword predicts his dog's demise, and as events unfold, the series hints at supernatural encounters, leaving Sagar bewildered by the inexplicable twists.



Towards the end of the first episode, it is revealed that whatever that happened was indeed not a coincidence and something terribly wrong is happening around him.

Now, when it comes to performances, Naga Chaitanya takes the spotlight in the first episode. However, his portrayal occasionally feels like he's grappling to infuse genuine fear into his acting, leaning more towards scripted than natural.

The unfolding supernatural events seem convincing, but Chay's performance in the initial episode falls short of complete conviction; we might see improvement in the upcoming episodes. Prachi Desai, playing Amrutha, Sagar’s colleague, appears normal for now, leaving us curious about her character's development.

Directed by Vikram Kumar, 'Dhootha' also features Parvathy Thiruvothu in a significant role, keeping us guessing about her part in the series. Does the show have the potential to keep the audience hooked? To some extent. It's undeniably intriguing, and uncovering the mysteries behind the crossword hauntings promises to be captivating. Stay tuned for the full series review.