Wanuri Kahiu's ‘Rafiki’ is a vibrant celebration and advocacy for love, focusing on the forbidden relationship between two Kenyan women, Ziki and Kena. Despite being banned in Kenya for its LGBTQ themes, the film received a remarkable reception at the IFFK screening. In a society where same-sex love is considered a sin, Kena and Ziki, daughters of political candidates, courageously pursue their feelings for each other.

In the movie, Kahiu paints each frame with a rich and lively palette, saturating every scene with a burst of colours that mirrors the strength of the love between the two women. Despite the awareness that their love might be short-lived with an uncertain future, they persist, facing one hurdle after another. The film skillfully captures the natural evolution of love – from the initial spark and crush phase to their eventual union. Kahiu conveys a poignant message that love is universal, irrespective of its form, in this compelling narrative.

Jeo Baby's recent release, ‘Kaathal’, also explores LGBTQ themes. A common thread between the two films is their setting in ordinary households rather than the modern world, portraying normal families. In 'Kaathal', the story explores the struggles of an adult man dealing with his homosexuality and the challenges of coming out. On the contrary, in Rafiki, both women aspire for liberation, but Kena grapples with concerns about societal opinions. Both films subtly convey their ideas, opting for nuanced storytelling over overt expression. The interactions between Kena and Ziki, much like in ‘Kaathal’, rely on subtle expressions and background cues to convey the complexities of their situations.

In both films, love encounters obstacles from society. In ‘Rafiki’, a priest vehemently opposes same-sex love, deeming it against God's will and sin, with people concurring. Upon discovering Kena and Ziki, Kena's family turns to intensive prayer in an attempt to "heal" her. In the film, their love is not deemed natural by society.

Both ‘Kaathal’ and ‘Rafiki’ conclude with messages of hope, albeit in distinctly divergent ways. While the directors choose different paths for the endings, the overarching theme of love prevails in both stories.