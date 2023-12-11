Malayalam
‘How To Have Sex’: Mia McKenna-Bruce shines in a powerful tale of consent and peer pressure | Movie Review

Swathi P Ajith
Swathi P Ajith
Published: December 11, 2023 03:30 PM IST
How to have sex
Mia McKenna in 'How to have sex'. Photo: IMDb
Topic | Movie Review

Molly Manning Walker's film ‘How to have sex’, featuring Mia McKenna-Bruce, Enva Lewis, and Sara Peake, premiered at IFFK 2023, tackling the profound subject of consent. While it may initially appear as a lively teen flick, the movie evolves to explore much more. The storyline follows three friends—Tara, Em, and Skye—embarking on a vacation to Crete with hopes of meeting boys and having a good time. Tara, lacking the sexual experience of her friends, feels pressured to conform for the sake of being perceived as cool. However, unforeseen events take a troubling turn, casting a shadow over the once-promising trip.

Mia McKenna undeniably stands out as a star performer in this movie, seizing the spotlight with her youthful energy and a portrayal that navigates the delicate balance between fear and strength. Faced with situations requiring her consent, she grapples with a sense of numbness and helplessness. Enveloped in peer pressure, she observes events unfold without being able to voice her own experiences, trapped in a silence that speaks volumes.

The transition from adolescence to adulthood is inherently challenging, particularly for Tara, who finds herself grappling with the complexities of this phase. Being too young to discern right from wrong, she struggles to articulate her thoughts or respond appropriately when faced with situations lacking her consent. Caught in a web of societal expectations, she remains muted, torn between conforming to fit in and the inner conflict her body and mind signal otherwise.

Director Molly Manning adeptly captures the teenage experience, skillfully capturing the essence of what Tara, is undergoing. The film resonates with a juxtaposition—while outwardly loud with noise, Tara exists in a silent world, lost in her thoughts amid the cacophony surrounding her.

