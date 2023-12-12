Prasanth Vijay deftly handles family complexities, people's power dynamics in 'Daayam' | Movie Review

Independent filmmaker Prasanth Vijay's 'Daayam' (Inheritance) is a coming-of-age movie that deals with the complexities of human traits, set in the confines of a home. A young girl Kalyani, played by Athira Rajeev, is grieving the death of her mother, who passed away recently. There are family members at home, who are helping the young girl and her father cope with the situation. Some of them, however, start doubting her father's role in the mother's death. However, a post-mortem report reveals the mother died of natural causes, much to the relief of the young girl and other family members.

After the relatives leave, Kalyani and her father try to move on with their lives.

As part of the rituals, personal items belonging to Kalyani's mother are burned. However, Kalyani manages to retain a personal cookbook that is found in the kitchen shelf. That soon becomes the only inheritance and link to her mother as the father and daughter move on with their daily lives.

Kalyani's father Raghu, played by Pradeep Kumar, is shown as a progressive man who does not have much regard for superstition and other religious beliefs. Kalyani is also shown to be proud of her father. However, she soon starts noticing the changes around her, in the absence of her mother. The harsh realities and truths that the young girl has to confront form the crux of the movie, which is a realistic take on people and their lives, set in the confines of a home and outside.

Prasanth Vijay's earlier work 'Athisayangalude Venal' also deals with childhood and a young boy's desire to stay invisible to the world. In 'Daayam', again he chooses a similar subject to express the ways of the world. And he has done it with a craft that is purely a delight to watch.

The script by Indu Krishna, definitely helps Prasanth add layers to the narration. Indu Krishna, whose previous work as a writer and director in 'Nila', knows how to deal with women's issues, their plights and their lives in a sensitive manner. The painful reality of authority, power dynamics at the workplace and home, sexism and victimisation also is deftly handled in this one-hour 21-minute movie. The performance of all the lead actors is praiseworthy.