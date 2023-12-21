'Neru': Mohanlal's courtroom drama explores the emotional turmoil of legal battles | Movie review

'No man should govern any woman without her consent', echoes the powerful words of American women's rights activist Susan B Anthony. In Mohanlal's recent film 'Neru,' directed by Jeethu Joseph, this sentiment is explored through a thrilling narrative. The plot revolves around a blind girl assaulted in her home, posing a complex challenge for justice. As the opposition proves formidable, the film raises the question: Will any advocate emerge to champion the cause, and can justice prevail for the visually impaired victim? 'Neru' not only explores these crucial themes but also delivers an emotional side to the story.

Mohanlal steps into the shoes of advocate Vijayamohan, a public prosecutor standing by the side of the victim Sara (Anaswara Rajan) and her family. After an extended hiatus from legal practice, the movie explores whether this advocate can skillfully navigate through a trial. Mohanlal truly anchors the movie's progression, demonstrating admirable versatility as he seamlessly immerses himself in the character. The film highlights his thorough preparation, skillfully capturing the nuances of a true advocate. That said, the movie loses its balance by exaggerating situations. This feeling could arise because Malayalam films often excel in portraying stories with a genuine and unfiltered touch. Jeethu Joseph, famous for his intricate plot twists as seen in films like 'Drishyam', encounters a challenge in recreating the same level of excitement here. This limitation might be attributed to the constraints inherent in depicting courtroom proceedings.

The first half of the movie keeps the audience engaged with intriguing courtroom scenes. A notable moment occurs when Siddique's character, playing the defence lawyer, questions the victim's behaviour, suggesting she isn't reacting as expected of a rape survivor. In a powerful retort, Mohanlal's character counters with, 'How should a rape victim behave?'—a scene that resonated with the audience and garnered applause.

On the flip side, the latter part of the film seems unnecessarily prolonged, with extra suspense elements introduced seemingly for the sake of it. While the cast, including Anaswara, Priyamani, and Jagadish, delivers decent performances, certain scenes come across as overly dramatic and lacking authenticity.

'Neru' is undeniably a satisfying and enjoyable watch, marking a successful return for Mohanlal in more serious roles. Witnessing Mohanlal portraying a lawyer and participating in thrilling courtroom debates for the case is truly refreshing. The film also underscores a significant message – in the legal system, ultimate justice prevails for those who can genuinely substantiate their case. Until that proof is established, everyone stands on an equal footing before the law. It also serves as a reminder that, at times, individuals in positions of power manipulate the law to suit their desires.