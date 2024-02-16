'Siren': This Jayam Ravi starrer struggles to 'sound the alarm' with shaky plot, stiff performances | Movie Review

Jayam Ravi and Keerthy Suresh's film 'Siren', directed by Antony Bhagyaraj has hit the theatres. Despite being Jayam Ravi's first release of the year, 'Siren' unfortunately fails to echo loudly, contrary to its title.

The film attempts to address several themes, such as caste issues, the revenge of a husband, and the bond between father and daughter, among others. However, it ultimately comes across as a disorganised mess, lacking coherence.

In the movie, Jayam Ravi plays Thilaka Varman, a prisoner released on parole after 14 years behind bars. His daughter refuses to engage with him, believing he's a killer. Keerthy Suresh plays Police Inspector Nandhini, overseeing the prison Thilakan must report to. The film dives into their lives over the two weeks Thilakan spends out of prison.

The first half of the film feels sluggish and lacks direction, leaving the audience clueless about the filmmakers' intentions. Yogi Babu, known for his comedic flair in Tamil cinema, shares significant screen time with Jayam Ravi. However, their comedic chemistry appears contrived rather than genuine, making the humour feel forced.

The second half of the film reveals the true purpose behind the events but lacks solid reasons for the audience to fully connect with it. Jayam Ravi plays Thilakan convincingly in two different age periods, showcasing his strong screen presence. However, his chemistry with Anupama Parameswaran, who portrays his wife, Jenny, feels somewhat lacking in depth. While Anupama Parameswaran's role isn't extensive, she delivers a decent performance. Keerthy Suresh's portrayal of the police inspector is passable, but her mannerisms as a policewoman appear somewhat scripted and stiff in the first half. However, her performance improves notably in the second half.

In addition to the main cast, the film also features Samuthirakani and Ajay in significant roles. While the movie gains momentum in the second half, it still struggles to thrill the audience until the very end. One particular song, where Jayam Ravi and his family celebrate a ceremony, provides a momentary relief amidst the otherwise lacklustre plot.

The issue with 'Siren' lies in the lack of genuine emotion displayed by the actors. It feels as though they are merely reciting their lines rather than truly embodying their characters, resulting in a disconnect with the audience. For die-hard fans of Jayam Ravi or Keerthy Suresh who aren't seeking depth or logic, the movie might still offer some enjoyment.