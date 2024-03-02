The name Sheena Bora is likely familiar to almost every Indian. Sheena, a 25-year-old woman, went missing and it was subsequently revealed that she was brutally murdered by her mother, Indrani Mukerjea. Now, 12 years following this mysterious case, Netflix has released the docuseries 'The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth', offering a comprehensive insight into Sheena's ordeal and also who Indrani Mukerjea truly is.

For those who enjoy a gripping crime thriller docuseries, this four-episode saga is sure to thrill. Amidst the plethora of articles and videos dissecting the case, one might question what sets this series apart. The standout feature lies in the inclusion of Indrani Mukerjea herself. Having spent nearly six years in Mumbai's Byculla women's prison, she narrates her version of events.

Despite the case's sensational nature and the public's familiarity with many details, the series maintains a grip on viewers' attention until the very end. Indrani Mukerjea and her third husband Peter Mukerjea were once at the pinnacle of fame and power, being media tycoons. However, even after extensive investigations, lingering questions persist. Is Sheena Bora truly dead? Did Indrani Mukerjea truly perpetrate her own child's murder? And lastly, was Peter Mukerjea involved in any capacity?

The series provides some answers to these questions while leaving much to the audience's interpretation. It reveals many previously unknown details, serving as a compelling hook. Despite the circumstances, Indrani Mukerjea remains undeniably charming and displays confidence. Whether she committed the crime or not remains a major mystery, making it fascinating to hear her perspective. While some moments may raise doubts about her honesty, there are also moments where her words feel genuine.

The series also features narration from Indrani Mukerjea's other two children, Mikhail Bora and Vidhie Mukerjea, as well as several media personalities and others involved in the case. For audiences, it will likely be the first time hearing Vidhie's perspective on the matter, shedding light on her feelings about the situation and her relationship with Sheena. It's intriguing how, after all these years, Sheena's name still piques curiosity. The series offers glimpses into Sheena and Mikhail's childhood, as well as Indrani's rise to prominence as a media tycoon from humble beginnings.

Upon seeing the series title, one might anticipate a story filled with Indrani Mukerjea's usual fabrications from years past. However, it unfolds to explore complex family dynamics, interpersonal relationships, and the gradual deterioration of the bond between Sheena and Indrani. While Indrani presents her perspective, Mikhail's accounts diverge from his mother's version of events. Also, the series refrains from prescribing allegiance, allowing viewers to forge their interpretations and conduct personal investigations.

In the series, we witness an ever-present and increasingly ambitious Indrani on a relentless mission to vindicate herself. It's not only intriguing but also incredibly sensational, making it a compelling watch.