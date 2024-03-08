'J Baby' Review | Urvashi shines in this touching family drama

Suresh Mari's debut film 'J Baby', starring Urvashi in the lead, is a welcome addition to the repertoire of Tamil movies celebrating motherhood. In contrast to its predecessors, 'J Baby', a Pa. Ranjith production, portrays the mother (played by Urvashi) not as a saintly figure but as a flawed individual, who is still worthy of the audience's love.

The plot unfolds when the two sons, Senthil (played by Maran) and Shankar (portrayed by Attakathi Dinesh), are contacted by the police regarding their missing mother, Baby. This sets the tone for a story of troubled familial relationships. The differences between the brothers become more apparent as they journey together to Kolkata's Howrah to retrieve their mother.

While the film primarily explores the dynamic between the mother and her children, it also delves into the inner struggles of individuals misunderstood by their families.

Despite its serious themes, 'J Baby' manages to avoid preachiness, thanks to Suresh Mari's deft direction. The raw narrative occasionally slows down, particularly in scenes addressing the brothers' conflicts.

Urvashi shines in her portrayal of the titular character, balancing her character's rebellious nature with an endearing charm. The filmmaker effectively utilises her talent, infusing the character with cinematic moments that resonate with the audience.

Notably, 'J Baby' stands out in comparison to Priyadarshan's 2023 film 'Appatha', where Urvashi also portrayed a neglected mother. Urvashi's performance solidifies her status as a star deserving of roles that showcase her acting prowess.

Maran and Dinesh deliver powerful performances, complemented by Jayanth SM's cinematography and Shanmugham Velusamy's editing, though some scenes may feel amateurish.

The film expertly captures the essence of West Bengal and Howrah, providing viewers with a glimpse into the region's culture and people.

Based on the true story of a mother from Tamil Nadu stranded in Kolkata and her sons' efforts to bring her back, 'J Baby' resonates with audiences, making it a worthwhile watch for families. Overall, 'J Baby' offers a poignant portrayal of family bonds, leaving viewers fulfilled by its emotional depth and authenticity.