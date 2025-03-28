'Veera Dheera Sooran' is not the kind of film that spends too much time on world-building. Rather it delves right into the conflict, while giving the audience time to understand where the characters who influence the narrative stand.

This storytelling style by director S U Arun Kumar makes 'Veera Dheera Sooran' featuring Vikram appealing. The story kicks off after a man arrives at a police station to report that his wife and daughter have gone missing.

What should have been a simple investigation drama escalates into a tale of revenge, when the Superintendent of Police Arunagiri (played by S J Suryah) uses it as a convenient ploy to finish off Periyavar aka Ravi (Maruthi Prakashraj) and his son Kannan (Suraj Venjaramoodu). But the dynamics change when Kaali (played by Vikram) enters the narrative.

ADVERTISEMENT

The filmmaker, who is known for delivering grounded yet commercial films like 'Chittha' and 'Sethupathi' explores Vikram's star power in the right measure in 'Veera Dheera Sooran'. Though Vikram is known for his powerful and thoughtful portrayal of grounded characters, over the years, very few films have been able to do justice to his acting style.

However, 'Veera Dheera Sooran' brings back the vintage Vikram as the actor plays a family man who has to struggle with conflicting loyalties, while trying to do what is best for his family. This conflicting emotion drives the narrative in many ways.

Vikram's chemistry with his co-stars, notably Dushara Vijayan who plays his wife Kalaivaani, is remarkable. The family drama is a key element in 'Veera Dheera Sooran', and is beautifully incorporated into the film that also deals with vengeance and power dynamics. There are powerful moments in the film.

'Veera Dheera Sooran' features Vikram in the lead. Photo: Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

For instance, it is difficult to ignore Kaali’s pain when he learns of his friend Dilip’s death. Vikram’s performance in this scene is so powerful, reminding you of his excellent performance in the film ‘Deiva Thirumagal’. Suraj Venjaramoodu, who made his Tamil debut with 'Veera Dheera Sooran' and S J Suryaah nail their roles too. The cinematography by Theni Easwar known for his captivating and intense frames add more depth to the narrative, while G V Prakash delivers with the right music and background score.

However, ‘Veera Dheera Sooran’ has its faults. The film is not perfect and suffers from over-crowded narrative at times. Some of the action scenes also feel a bit over the top. Despite this, the director has managed to give us an engaging film that captivates you both for its writing and performances of all the stars.