You go into Pennum Porattum expecting a familiar “quirky village satire” template that Malayalam cinema has been comfortably mining. The film knows that expectation and almost toys with it. Yes, it is set in a Palakkad village, yes, the characters are eccentric, yes, the humour is situational. But very quickly, it becomes clear that the film isn’t interested in being merely quirky. It is far more acidic.

Pattada, the village we are dropped into, runs on suspicion. The residents seem to derive a strange pleasure from monitoring each other’s lives, judging, interfering, and escalating every small moral deviation into a public spectacle. This collective nosiness becomes the film’s core engine. It is less about events and more about how a community reacts to them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The narrative hinges on two provocations. One, a dog the villagers believe is rabid. Two, Charu, who is propositioned by Kumar for a one-time, no-strings sexual encounter. The proposition itself is private, almost banal, but in Pattada it is enough to trigger a moral avalanche. The village doesn’t just react, it erupts.

Rajesh Madhavan doesn’t dilute the chaos. The film is intentionally loud, occasionally violent, and often darkly funny. The humour emerges from situations that are absurd on the surface but rooted in recognisable social behaviour. It plays out like a piece of absurd theatre where the malice is exaggerated, yet uncomfortably believable. The logic of the situations may seem warped, but the moral hypocrisy driving them feels real.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the film doesn’t feel entirely novel. Its thematic spine recalls earlier Malayalam films that have dissected societal malice and inward-looking hypocrisy. So while the treatment is sharp, the underlying idea carries a sense of familiarity.

Follow this space for the full review.